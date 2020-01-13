|
|
August 1, 1926- January 9, 2020. We lost our beloved mother on January 9th. Predeceased by husband Charles and daughter Joanne. Beloved mother of Paul (Adriana) and Janet (Gary). Loving Grandmother to Andria, Melanie, Justin, Matthew, and Zachary. Great-grandmother to Ava and Thomas. Sister to Roy (Gerry) Smith, and Ron (Mary) Smith. Family meant the world to Irene, and at her request cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held at a later date. If so desired donations to Carpenter Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020