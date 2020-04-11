|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our dear mother Irene at the age of 94. She is predeceased by her husband John whom she married in 1945 and came to Canada as a war bride. She was a wonderful mother to Roger and Susan (Doug) and grandmother to Christine, Jeff (Amber), Lindsay, Derek, Fletcher and Leonard. She also leaves behind her dear sister in England, Edna and her best friend Gwen. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020