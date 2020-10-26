1/1
Irene Janette (Tarnawski) Thompson
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Irene on October 24, 2020 in her 88th year. Irene will be greatly missed by her husband Fred, three sons, Freddy (El), Rick (Linda), Terry. She will also be missed by her brother Frank Tarnawski and granddaughters Elaine (Chris), Nicole, Amanda and Sarah and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She took great pride in the home she lovingly made for her family and family always came first. Irene and Fred met at age 12 and were married for 65 years. Irene has left our lives, but she will never leave our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McMaster Children's Hospital. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
