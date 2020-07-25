It is with heavy hearts we say farewell to our beautiful mother, wife, sister and nana. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, Rene slipped away quietly in her sleep with Bill, her beloved husband of 73 years by her side, right where he's always been. She will be greatly missed by her children: Wayne (Carol), Randy (predeceased), Brad (Linda), Beth Mair (David), and the grandchildren she adored: Joel, Travis, Sarah, Starr (Matthew), Jay, Sasha and Cole. Mom would've loved her great-grandchildren: Olivia, Farah and Luna whom sadly she never had the chance to meet. Also left behind are many nieces and nephews who will never forget their 'Auntie Renie'. Rene was originally from Granby, QC, the sixth of ten children born to James and Jeannie Hobbs. Predeceased by her brothers Bobby (Maud), Donald, Jimmy (Norma) and Frances (in infancy), and sisters Helen Green (Tommy), Vivian Burnham (Jack), Verlie Livingston (Johnnie) and Ruthie Banks (Marty). She is survived by her brother Johnny and his wife Rose of BC. Rene married 'her Bill' in 1947 and they resided in Granby where all four of their children were born. They moved the family to Dundas in1968 and fell in love with the little valley town. Rene was a stay at home mom all her married life and she truly felt it was both a pleasure and a privilege. When her kids were grown and she had some spare time, she loved tending her roses, reading, doing crossword puzzles, being out in the sun, visits with family, watching baseball with Dad and baking her famous banana bread! No one ever left our house hungry! Mom had a stellar sense of humour and was the life of every party. She was animated, fun-loving and could impersonate anyone, often making us laugh until we cried. She was an instinctive nurturer and one of the warmest, most welcoming souls ever to grace the earth, who hugged nearly everyone she ever met. She was generous with compliments and encouragement, and was loved by all who knew her, including the many 'extra kids' she acquired over the years; friends we brought home from near and far. They'll all miss 'Mom Harvey'. We were blessed to have you all these years, Mom. You were, and always will be, loved beyond measure. As you used to say, "It's not goodbye, it's just so long for now." Good night Irene, good night Irene, I'll see you in my dreams. Love, 'Just your Bill' Cremation has taken place and a date for a celebration of life is yet to be determined. If you wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Ontario. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com