1/1
Irene Jean (Hobbs) Harvey
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we say farewell to our beautiful mother, wife, sister and nana. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, Rene slipped away quietly in her sleep with Bill, her beloved husband of 73 years by her side, right where he's always been. She will be greatly missed by her children: Wayne (Carol), Randy (predeceased), Brad (Linda), Beth Mair (David), and the grandchildren she adored: Joel, Travis, Sarah, Starr (Matthew), Jay, Sasha and Cole. Mom would've loved her great-grandchildren: Olivia, Farah and Luna whom sadly she never had the chance to meet. Also left behind are many nieces and nephews who will never forget their 'Auntie Renie'. Rene was originally from Granby, QC, the sixth of ten children born to James and Jeannie Hobbs. Predeceased by her brothers Bobby (Maud), Donald, Jimmy (Norma) and Frances (in infancy), and sisters Helen Green (Tommy), Vivian Burnham (Jack), Verlie Livingston (Johnnie) and Ruthie Banks (Marty). She is survived by her brother Johnny and his wife Rose of BC. Rene married 'her Bill' in 1947 and they resided in Granby where all four of their children were born. They moved the family to Dundas in1968 and fell in love with the little valley town. Rene was a stay at home mom all her married life and she truly felt it was both a pleasure and a privilege. When her kids were grown and she had some spare time, she loved tending her roses, reading, doing crossword puzzles, being out in the sun, visits with family, watching baseball with Dad and baking her famous banana bread! No one ever left our house hungry! Mom had a stellar sense of humour and was the life of every party. She was animated, fun-loving and could impersonate anyone, often making us laugh until we cried. She was an instinctive nurturer and one of the warmest, most welcoming souls ever to grace the earth, who hugged nearly everyone she ever met. She was generous with compliments and encouragement, and was loved by all who knew her, including the many 'extra kids' she acquired over the years; friends we brought home from near and far. They'll all miss 'Mom Harvey'. We were blessed to have you all these years, Mom. You were, and always will be, loved beyond measure. As you used to say, "It's not goodbye, it's just so long for now." Good night Irene, good night Irene, I'll see you in my dreams. Love, 'Just your Bill' Cremation has taken place and a date for a celebration of life is yet to be determined. If you wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Ontario. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved