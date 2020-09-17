1/1
Irene Jose (nee Da Palma) Goncalves
Peacefully after a short illness at the Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Miguel Afonso for 59 years. Loving mother of Lisete and Tony. Dear sister of the late Antonio, the late Maria Jose and sister-in-law of Fernando Paiva. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews in Portugal, Thailand, Belgium and South Africa. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Friday, September 18th from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered at St Mary's Church on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. If so desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
