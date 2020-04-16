|
Irene Joyce Bodogan September 12 1933 to April 9 2020 Passed peacefully at Juravinski in her 87th year. She was born to the late Robert and Eva Owen. Survived by sister Bert and brother Jack. Late brothers Matt, Bobby and Sparky. Late sister Chick. Loved and sadly missed by her children Brian, Cindy ( Larry), Teresa (Carlos), Mike, and MaryAnn (Yves), Grandchildren Leeann (Alex), John (Ruby), Josh, Claudio (Lee-Ann), Cory (Katie), Danielle (Michael), Ashley (Nick), Christopher (Jade), Austin, and Cassie Great grandchildren Reagan, Damion, Izzy, Hailey, Maddie, Mason, Dawson and waiting on arrival of Logan and Everleigh. Thank you to all staff at Juravinski hospital with a very special thank you to all who took part in the caring for our mother on C4. YOU GUYS ROCK!! A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020