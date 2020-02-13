Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Fedak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Julia Fedak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Julia Fedak Obituary
Fedak, Irene Julia On February 8 2020 at Grace Villa Nursing Home Irene passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Andy for 64 cherished years. Predeceased by her much loved daughter Barbara. (2016) Survived by her son Dan and daughter in law Shari. She will be immensely missed by her two grandchildren Kevin and Lauren. Private family ceremony will take place. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com Forever in our hearts Until we meet again
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -