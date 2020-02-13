|
Fedak, Irene Julia On February 8 2020 at Grace Villa Nursing Home Irene passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Andy for 64 cherished years. Predeceased by her much loved daughter Barbara. (2016) Survived by her son Dan and daughter in law Shari. She will be immensely missed by her two grandchildren Kevin and Lauren. Private family ceremony will take place. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com Forever in our hearts Until we meet again
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020