In her 79th year after a brief illness, passed peacefully into the arms of our lord Jesus Christ. We are profoundly saddened to say farewell to a loving wife, dedicated and true friend, caring mother and doting grandmother and great grandmother. In many ways she was the glue that kept the family together. She was thoughtful and diligent in maintaining a data base of birthdays and anniversaries no matter how distant the connection. Greeting cards and phone calls were a must to acknowledge those occasions to brighten the day of the recipients. She loved her family and took great pains gathering everyone for frequent special occasions. She felt it important that everyone felt special and she had a particular soft spot for underdogs. She missed her calling as a teacher. She'd dedicate hours putting together fun lessons, games and puzzles for her children and grandchildren and paid particular attention to reading and writing skills. She enjoyed music, the Blue Jays, figure skating, the Olympics and organizing. She was an organizational dynamo! She was single-minded and wouldn't let anything get between her and her goal. There was no stopping her when she was set on a task. She leaves behind three grieving children, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her loving and dedicated husband of 58 years, Paul Clappison. She will me greatly missed. She was laid to rest at Our Lady of Angel's cemetery on Friday. A celebration of her life will be announced when current restrictions on gatherings have been lifted. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.