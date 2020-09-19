1/2
Irene Mae (McCoy) HOGAN
September 10, 1937 - September 16, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce that Irene passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones in her in her 84th year. Proud mother of Dawn (John), Maureen (Mark), Deanna (John), Vaughan (Bridgette), Cindy (Steve) and Patrick (Michelle). Devoted 'Nanny' to 14 grandchildren (Kyle, Christine, John-Aaron, Philip, Patrick, Alyson, Andrew, Michael, Tyler, Adele, Sela, Riley, Jasper and Tanner) and 2 great-grandchildren (Gibson and Weston). Cherished sister of Alvin McCoy. Predeceased by brother William, and sisters Irma and Nora. Irene's great spirt and sense of humor will be treasured memories for her many nieces, nephews, and several friends. Irene was a passionate and loyal provider for her family. Irene was a crusader and never afraid to tackle any project. Irene started her career as a Registered Practical Nurse at St. Josephs Hospital, Hamilton and furthered her studies and graduated in 1981 from Mohawk College RN program, working at the Hamilton Health Sciences, General site until her retirement in 2002. Following retirement, Irene spent her time knitting, gardening, and spending time with family. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Hamilton would be greatly appreciated. Irene will be forever missed and loved by all. Always in our hearts.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

