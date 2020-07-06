Irene MANUEL

1/1
Peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John Alexander Manuel. Predeceased by sons Daniel and Barry Garrison she leaves behind to mourn her son Earl Myke (Betty Hucsko), and daughter-in-law Shirley Garrison. Dear Grandson John Garrison, great-granddaughter Jennifer Garrison. Irene will be forever held in the heart of her sister Vera Hamill, nieces, nephews and many, many close and dear friends. Irene loved to play cards at the Legion, and absolutely loved going on trips to various casinos with her dear friends. Due to Covid 19 the family has decided on a private gathering. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 6, 2020.
