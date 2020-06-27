Peacefully at Arbour Creek Care in Hamilton on June 25, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late William for 72 years. Cherished mother of Bill Day, daughter of the late Alfred and Maria Stubbs. Dearest sister of Margaret Smith and predeceased by her four brothers Alf, Jack, Harry and Bill. Irene will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Irene was a dedicated parishioner of St. Columba Presbyterian Church. A private family service will take place at Bayview Cemetery. In memory of Irene, donations to the Mission Services or the Salvation Army, would be appreciated by the family.