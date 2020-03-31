|
Irene McLeod (nee Davy) passed away peacefully at Park Avenue Manor in Burlington, Ontario, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 93. Irene was a resident of Burlington for the past 62 years. During her 40s she returned to school obtaining her Library Technician certificate from Sheridan College in Oakville after which she had a career at Humber College's Lakeshore Campus Library until her retirement. Following that she formed a lasting relationship with several of her colleagues that has lasted until her passing. The "ladies" celebrated each other's birthdays, attended theatre and other events, and often travelled together both in Ontario and to the Calgary Stampede, Newfoundland and Labrador, Bermuda, and a Caribbean cruise. Her family and this special group of friends will miss her dearly. Irene is survived by her daughter Catherine McLeod (Bill Barthorpe) of Belleville, Ontario; her son Martin McLeod (Cheri) of Bracebridge, Ontario; her grandchildren Elizabeth McMaster of Peterborough, Ontario; Kelsie McLeod of Toronto, Ontario; and Luke McLeod of Kitchener, Ontario. Also survived by great grandchildren Lyric McMaster of Sudbury, Ontario and Aria McMaster of Peterborough, Ontario; and three great great grandchildren Sophia McMaster of Sudbury, Ontario, and Mordecai and Athena McMaster of Peterborough, Ontario. Irene is also survived by her sister Barbara Moran of Kingston, Ontario. Cremation has taken place and funeral arrangements are to be announced. Burial will take place at Cataraqui Cemetery in Kingston, Ontario at a date to be announced. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Irene's name.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020