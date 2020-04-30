|
September 11, 1932 to April 28, 2020 In her 88th year the Lord called Irene home to be reunited with her late husband Marcel (Mike) of 62 years. Irene is survived by her children Lydia Coy, Steve (Becky), Andy (Cathie) and Irene (Victor). She was Nana to nine grandchildren Angela, Charlene, Kevin, Adam, Kerrie, Craig, Derek, Danielle, Zachary and six great-grandchildren Lucas, Ian, Cassidy, Austen, James and Rachel. Irene was born in Timisoara, Romania then moved to Austria then England where she met and married the love of her life Marcel. Irene and Marcel came to Canada in 1952 and settled in Hamilton, Ontario. They later continued to raise their family in Stoney Creek. She was the heart of the family, her greatest joy was to bring family and friends together. Her loving and caring ways made everyone feel loved and special. She will be so greatly missed. Special thanks to nurses and staff at Amica of Stoney Creek and St. Peter's at Chedoke for their care and support. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association of Canada would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020