1/1
Irene (Harding) COLES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 22, 1929 - October 1, 2020 Peacefully on October 1, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital Hamilton the family announces the passing of Irene Fay Coles, in her 91st year. Fay was the devoted Wife of the late Ralph Coles and dear Mother of Brian, Clayton, Marilyn (Paolo) Trent (Lidia) and Paul. She was the loving Grandma of Tyler and Kristin. Fay is predeceased by her parents Oscar and Lydia (Maude) Harling. And by her siblings Ellsworth (Isabel) Garfield (Verna) Earl (Rachel/ Myma) Cecil (Josie) Lloyd, and Marjorie (Ralston). Fay was born in Englehart Ontario and raised in a farming community at Hills Lake. She worked as a Bell Telephone Operator prior to her 69 year marriage to Ralph. Mom was the most devoted, compassionate and loving parent to her 5 children. She was our biggest cheerleader and always had our backs. We could count on Mom for everything from counselling and guidance to creating the best cookies and pies. She had a great sense of humour and always tackled life's challenges with her faith and stoic optimism. The family wishes to thank Dr. Curnew and Dr. S Gupta, the staff and palliative team of the Hamilton LHIN, the caregivers at Bayshore, and the ER staff at St Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be live-streamed on Wednesday, October 7th at 11am. Link to be provided on funeral home website. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved