March 22, 1929 - October 1, 2020 Peacefully on October 1, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital Hamilton the family announces the passing of Irene Fay Coles, in her 91st year. Fay was the devoted Wife of the late Ralph Coles and dear Mother of Brian, Clayton, Marilyn (Paolo) Trent (Lidia) and Paul. She was the loving Grandma of Tyler and Kristin. Fay is predeceased by her parents Oscar and Lydia (Maude) Harling. And by her siblings Ellsworth (Isabel) Garfield (Verna) Earl (Rachel/ Myma) Cecil (Josie) Lloyd, and Marjorie (Ralston). Fay was born in Englehart Ontario and raised in a farming community at Hills Lake. She worked as a Bell Telephone Operator prior to her 69 year marriage to Ralph. Mom was the most devoted, compassionate and loving parent to her 5 children. She was our biggest cheerleader and always had our backs. We could count on Mom for everything from counselling and guidance to creating the best cookies and pies. She had a great sense of humour and always tackled life's challenges with her faith and stoic optimism. The family wishes to thank Dr. Curnew and Dr. S Gupta, the staff and palliative team of the Hamilton LHIN, the caregivers at Bayshore, and the ER staff at St Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be live-streamed on Wednesday, October 7th at 11am. Link to be provided on funeral home website. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com