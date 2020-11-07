1/1
Irene Rosenkrantz
It is with sadness that the families of Rosenkrantz, Walsh and Brejak announce the death of the beloved wife of Joe Rosenkrantz, on the 6th of November 2020 at the age of 90 years. She leaves behind her a beautiful family: Lisa (Michael), David (Pat), Dan (Lyne) Jeannie (Ron) and Susan along with 9 grandchildren: Aaron (Jackie), Ben (Sarah), Sam (Natasha), Joshua, Leah, Nathaniel, Yanic, Max and Sidney and 3 great-grandchildren: Rebecca, John and Isaac. Among her many accomplishments, she founded Breast Cancer Support groups in both Prince Edward and Hastings counties in Ontario and enabled the start of a Men's Prostate Cancer Support Group for Belleville & Trenton. Private funeral on Sunday, November 8th at Anshe Sholom Cemetery in Hamilton. May her memory be a blessing. Donations to Alzheimer Society or Breast Cancer Society, in lieu of flowers, will be gratefully received.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
