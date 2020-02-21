|
Suddenly, but peacefully on Feb.11th, Irene was called home to join her husband John (1994), beloved son Jeff (2018), niece, sister and brother-in-law. Survived by daughter Kimmie, son-in-law Craig and granddaughter Madeline, as well as many nieces and nephews that she adored. A great friend to many and a kind soul to all, she will be greatly missed. Special thanks to her wonderful friends who were always there for her. Linda (Bert), Lovella and Wendy(Gus). A celebration of life will be taking place Sunday, Feb 23rd from 1-3 pm at the Burlington Royal Canadian Legion. Please come and share some fond and funny memories with us.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020