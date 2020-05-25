Sobering, Irene (nee Reddock) LT.,RCAF, WD Peacefully at St. Josephs Hospital in her 99th year, on May 20th, 2020, dearly loved wife of George Sobering (deceased 2007), Mother of Robert (Cindy) Donald (Linda) and Grandmother to her beloved Taylor (Kristyn). Irene was a Veteran of W.W.II from 1942 to 1945, serving overseas from 1944 to 1945, Women's Division. Irene lived a long and satisfying life, she loved travel, scuba diving and her family, was a long time fixture at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum and spent time enjoying country life on the family's small farm. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, she signed up as a W.D. During training in Dauphin, Manitoba, she met a young Canadian RAF bomber pilot in training from Gretna at a dance. Fate brought them together again in England and they married in 1945, just before VE Day. Irene and George raised their family in the Hamilton area, travelled extensively, once on a whim, they packed up the kids and the dog and drove to El Salvador to visit a University pal for Christmas. They were involved with the restoration of the Lancaster bomber at CWH since 1985, were members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 36, Dundas and 447 Wing, Mount Hope. Irene will rest at Mount Zion Cemetery beside George after a small family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Warplane heritage would be greatly appreciated. "She served so men could fly



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store