After a three year journey with cancer, Iris was called home to be with her Lord and Saviour. Iris was the loving wife and sweetheart to Tom for 59 years. Cherished mom to Paul (Stephanie) and Pamela (David) and grammy to Eric, Thomas, Claire, Abbey and Harrison. She will be missed by her surviving siblings Joy, Cam, Pauline and Dawn, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Gladys Harrison, her father George Harrison, her sisters Verna, Mae, and her brothers George and Lloyd. Special thanks to Iris' palliative care team, the VON and PSWs from St. Elizabeth's and Bayshore and little sister Dawn, whose exceptional care allowed her to be cared for in her favourite place....her own home. Celebration of life service to be held at West Highland Baptist Church, 1605 Garth Street, Hamilton, Ontario at a later date.