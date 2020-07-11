A beloved mother and grandmother, Iris passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 3, 2020, at the Meadows Long Term Care in Ancaster at the age of 96. Iris was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 1924. She married Leo Labenski and moved to Hamilton in 1944. Leo passed away in 1996. Iris leaves behind daughter Patricia Bruzzese (Patrick) and grandchildren Jordan, Ethan (Vivian) and Courtney. We will never forget her baking, canned peaches and all the trips we took with Iris and the grandchildren to Mrytle Beach and Florida. These are our best memories. Special thanks to all the staff on Crooks Hollow, especially nurse Jan, for their wonderful care of Iris. As per Iris's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers The family kindly requests a donation to the charity of your choice
.