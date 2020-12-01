1/
Iris (Poole) Solomon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 24, 1926 - November 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 in her 95th year. Loving wife to Les (predeceased) and mother to Dianne (Ron) and Jim (Sue). Cherished grandmother to Robin, Michael, Andrew and Jaime and great grandmother to Brock, Declan, Roisin, Abby and Zoe. Iris was a fun loving and helpful person whose family meant the world to her. A special thank you to the staff and support workers at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville, ON, for their care and love. At her request, Cremation has already taken place. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved