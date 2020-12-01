September 24, 1926 - November 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 in her 95th year. Loving wife to Les (predeceased) and mother to Dianne (Ron) and Jim (Sue). Cherished grandmother to Robin, Michael, Andrew and Jaime and great grandmother to Brock, Declan, Roisin, Abby and Zoe. Iris was a fun loving and helpful person whose family meant the world to her. A special thank you to the staff and support workers at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville, ON, for their care and love. At her request, Cremation has already taken place. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com
