|
|
Di Millo, Irma (nee Rosati) It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother and grandmother on February 14, 2020 at St. Peter's Residence in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Serafino. Loving mother of Anna (Carmelo) Mattina, Louie (Carol), the late Maurizio, Danny, and the late Gessy. Cherished Nonna of John (Sandra) Mattina, Marianna (Ricardo) Reia, Christopher (Emily), Lisa (Paul) Catineau, Serena, Michael, Matthew (Karina), Kristi (David) Waterhouse and Bisnonna to four great grandchildren. Irma is survived by her sister Maria (Eduardo) Piazza and predeceased by her six siblings. Irma will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, Italy and the U.S.A A Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at St.Peter's Residence for all their care and compassion. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Friday, February 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Vigil prayers on Friday at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at All Souls Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020