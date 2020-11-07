1/1
Irma PIEDIGROSSI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts we mourn the unexpected passing of our dearest aunt Irma, of Dogliola, Abbruzzo on October 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her beloved spouse Silvio Piras (1986) her adored brothers Umberto (1994) and Mario (1985) and sister-in-law Benigna. (2015) Mourning her loss are her treasured niece Mary (Paul) and nephews Ralph, Nevio (Philomena) and Tony (Sandra), her great nieces and nephews Nick (Maria), Michael, Marica (Keith), Amanda (Chris), Anna Maria. Daniel and Paul, and her great-great nephew Gianluca. Despite the many tragic losses in her life, our Zia remained a person of great faith and a constant source of love for all of us. We will forever cherish memories of our time spent with her. A mass of remembrance will be held at Regina Mundi Parish on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved