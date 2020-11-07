With heavy hearts we mourn the unexpected passing of our dearest aunt Irma, of Dogliola, Abbruzzo on October 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her beloved spouse Silvio Piras (1986) her adored brothers Umberto (1994) and Mario (1985) and sister-in-law Benigna. (2015) Mourning her loss are her treasured niece Mary (Paul) and nephews Ralph, Nevio (Philomena) and Tony (Sandra), her great nieces and nephews Nick (Maria), Michael, Marica (Keith), Amanda (Chris), Anna Maria. Daniel and Paul, and her great-great nephew Gianluca. Despite the many tragic losses in her life, our Zia remained a person of great faith and a constant source of love for all of us. We will forever cherish memories of our time spent with her. A mass of remembrance will be held at Regina Mundi Parish on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Forever in our hearts.



