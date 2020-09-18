1/1
Irma SCHWANDT
At the age of 92, Irma passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Macassa Lodge. She was predeceased by her brothers; Hugo, Heinrich, Eduard, Arthur, Bertold and sisters; Lena, Martha, Olga,Wanda. Irma was the loving mother to Elisabeth (Rodney) and Susanne; beloved grandmother to Jennifer (Doug) and James (Joan); cherished great-grandmother to Daniel, Ella, Wesley and Elise; much loved Aunt to Sigi, Irma and Waltraut. She will also be sadly missed by many family and friends, in Canada and Germany. Mom was compassionate for those less fortunate than herself giving help whenever she could. She took great joy in caring for her many beautiful gardens and had a lust for travel and adventure which took her to many corners of the world. We'd like to say a special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Macassa Lodge who made her days light and cheery, treating her as family with kindness and compassion. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 Hughson St. N., Hamilton, ON L8R 1C6 would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 18, 2020.
