surrounded by loving family, Irwin passed away peacefully at his home on Six Nations at the age of 66. Beloved son to the late Oliver and Cassie (nee Hill) Jacobs. He was the caring husband of Michelle Davis. Loving father to Brennor and Davis. Dear nephew to Eileen, Clarence and Ruby, Arnold and the late Isabel, predeceased by Elmer, Freeman and Ethel, Norman and Gladys, Kenny and Helen. Adoring brother of Josephine and the late Dan, Sylvia, Norma, Robert and Bonnie, Charlotte, the late Irvine, and Susan. Thoughtful brother-in-law to Candace, Charlene, Judith and Peter, and Frank and Rhonda. Affectionate uncle to many nieces, nephews, and many others within the traditional community. Devoted caretaker to 'daughter' Alexandra Rosetta. Lifelong friend of Mark Powless, Rod Longboat, Bill John (Sam), Oliver "Lover" Hill, Back Chucker (Larry), Hing, Good Bob, his favourite back-up Marty Martsch, many other lacrosse friends, and his extended longhouse community. Resting at his home 1697 3rd. Line, Six Nations after 7 p.m. Saturday. Funeral Service and burial will be held at Lower Cayuga Longhouse, Six Nations on Monday March 16, 2020 at 11 am. Reception to follow at Six Nations Polytechnic, Grand River Room. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020