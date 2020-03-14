|
ZAJACZ, Isabel Gladys Peacefully at Alexander Place, Waterdown Isabel Gladys Zajacz passed away March 12, 2020 in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband John Zajacz. Beloved mother of John Zajacz and his wife Patricia Zajacz. Loved grandmother of Jennifer Smolenaars and Laura Zajacz. Dear great grandmother of Liam and Caleb. Cherished sister to Mary Kendi of Edmonton and the late Margaret Czukar. Thank you to Dr. Boyd, the nursing staff and P.S.W's at Alexander Place for their exceptional care over the last four years. Cremation and a private family service have taken place. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens at a later date. In memory of Isabel, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020