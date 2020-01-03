|
1927-2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Predeceased by her adoring husband John, she will be greatly missed by her children Cristina, Joseph, and John (Lori), grandchildren Alexis (Sean), Joel (Mariana), Jordan, Joey, Chloe, Baylee, Kyndal, and Brooklyn. As well as three great-grandchildren Charlotte, Julia, and William. She was pre-deceased by her loving parents Joseph and Josephine Nawrot, and siblings Lillian Vincenzetti, and Josephine Bajno. Survived by sisters-in-law Ann Callender and Helen Callender, as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Isabel's grand-daughter, and guardian angel, Alexis for all her loving care and help. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) on Friday from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 287 Plains Road East, Burlington on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the BruceTrail.org/donations/memorial would be appreciated by the family, so Isabel's memory may be preserved by planting a tree to protect our future. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca