DONNELLY, Isabella (Hill) Peacefully at St. Peter’s Residence, on June 9, 2020 in her 100th year. Predeceased by husband Edward (2006). Beloved mother of Sheelagh (Douglas) and Maureen (Allister). Cherished granny of Gillian (Michael), Colin (Lily), Alexandra and Graeme. Dear great-granny of Emmett, Kieran, Joseluis and Lucas. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In memory of Isabella, donations to a local food bank would be appreciated.



