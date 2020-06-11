Isabella Donnelly
1920-08-03 - 2020-06-09
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Isabella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNELLY, Isabella (Hill) Peacefully at St. Peter’s Residence, on June 9, 2020 in her 100th year. Predeceased by husband Edward (2006). Beloved mother of Sheelagh (Douglas) and Maureen (Allister). Cherished granny of Gillian (Michael), Colin (Lily), Alexandra and Graeme. Dear great-granny of Emmett, Kieran, Joseluis and Lucas. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In memory of Isabella, donations to a local food bank would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Sheelagh, Doug, Maureen & Allister,
She was a wonderful (great) aunt. I have very fond memories of her sharp wit, easy smile but a straight boundary never to be crossed.
Jim & Della Hill
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved