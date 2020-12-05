With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother and wife, Isabella Filipponio on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Giuseppe Filipponio for over 58 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Frank Filipponio (Antonia) and Mary Borreggine (Nick). Loving Nonna to Teresa, Joseph, Michael and Isabella. Isabella is forever reunited with her loving brothers Giuseppe and Francesco Sardone. Isabella will be dearly missed by her life long dearest friend Comara Rosalba Clarizio. She will also be dearly missed by Rosie Psarakis (Spanic) who was like a second daughter to her. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in Italy, Canada, and the United States. We will always be remembered by her passion for baking, talent for sewing, and dedication to St. Anthony's Parish. The family would like to thank the staff at Ridgeview Nursing Home. Especially Mabel Thibodeau and Nek Kazarian, who took great care of her during covid lockdown. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street E, on Sunday, December 6th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is a limit to the number of people who can attend the visitation, and all guests are required to RSVP on Isabella's tribute page at www.friscolanti.com
. Please wait in your vehicle until your scheduled visitation time. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony's Church on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A private entombment will follow. In accordance with public health mandates, there is a capacity of 50 people at the church, and all guests are required to RSVP for the Funeral Mass at www.friscolanti.com
. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory at the funeral home and church.