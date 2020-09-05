1/2
Isidora delos Reyes
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Isidora delos Reyes, loving mother to Holly. passed away at the age of 58 She bravely and successfully fought off cancer for more than 3 years. She was surrounded by family on the afternoon of her passing. Isidora is the daughter of the late Fidel delos Reyes and is survived by her mother Felicisima, sister Masie, and brothers Eugene and Edsel as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitations will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave, Hamilton on Thursday, September 10, 2-4 pm, and on Friday, September 11, 2-4 pm, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 416 Mohawk Rd E, Hamilton on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 12pm.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
