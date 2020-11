Passed away peacefully at Swan Valley Lodge in Creston, BC on October 26, 2020 at age 92. She was predeceased by her husband Ian. She is survived by her son Iain, his wife Linda, grandchildren Kimberley and James, great-grandchildren Julianne and Nolan. Cremation has taken place. A private family service to be held at a later date. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.gfoliverfuneralchapel.com