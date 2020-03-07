|
|
Peacefully surrounded by her family on March 3, 2020 in her 74th year. Loving mother to Tracy, Cindy, Max and Valerie. Cherished Nana to Jessica, Erica, Leigha and great grandmother to Kolton, Novalee, Sterlingrae and Skarlett. She is predeceased by her siblings Irene, Molly, Jean and James. Her family will receive friends for a memorial gathering at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020