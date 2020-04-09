|
Isobel blowing out the candle on her 99th Birthday Isobel was born in Port Hope in 1921, a daughter to Pearl and Harold Peacock. Her husband, Samuel Nicholas Cooper, pre-deceased her in 1992. Her sons, Martin (Linda), Joel (Carol) and John (Deb) are saddened with her passing. Isobel’s granddaughters, Caitlin and Emily, who live in Vancouver, made sure to visit whenever they came back to Ontario. Three great-grandchildren were also part of Isobel’s life - Oliver, Maeve and Quinn. Isobel grew up in Oshawa and moved to Hamilton with Sam to raise their 3 sons in their home on Paling Ave. N. An enjoyable part of Isobel’s adult life was spent at the family summer cottage at Featherstone Point on Lake Erie. Nearby were two other Cooper family cottages, where many nieces and nephew visited during the summer. As the last aunt from these cottage years, we appreciated that these family members continued to join us in Isobel's birthday celebrations. The family are grateful to the staff and friends at Caroline Place, her home for 9 years, for supporting Isobel and allowing her to maintain her independence. Thanks to Dr. N. Phan for providing counselling and guidance for Isobel. Thanks also to LHIN and Bayshore HealthCare for providing caring PSW’s and nurses who supported Isobel. She died of natural causes shortly after her 99th birthday. Cremation has occurred. A private family gathering will be planned.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020