On July 27, 2020, Italo Damiani peacefully left this world to return to his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Though saddened by their profound loss, Italo's family celebrates his long and beautiful life. Italo's greatest love and pride was his family: Giuseppina, his wife of 55 years; his children, Toni and John Kovach, Josie and Charlie Lauricella, and his granddaughters Olivia and Ava Lauricella. Born in Tufillo Italy on November 9, 1928, Italo immigrated to Canada in 1957. He was a dedicated employee of CN Rail, building the foundation for a better life for his family. Italo will always be remembered for his unwavering loyalty to family and friends, and for his bountiful gardens. Welcoming him to everlasting life are family who preceded him: Giuseppe and Assunta Damiani, Alfredo Damiani, Flora and Giuseppe Di Penta, Maria Damiani, Nicolina Damiani, Antonio Damiani, Loredana Damiani, Antonio D'Archangelo, Nicola and Maria Gabriele, Luigi Gabriele and Nicola Gabriele. Italo will be forever in the hearts of his family who remain: Angiolina D'Archangelo, Enzo and Maria Damiani, Arturo and Anna Damiani, Clelia Damiani, Federica Damiani, Lucia and Rocco Ottaviano, Anna and Nicola Menechella, Valentino and Irma Gabriele, Angelo and Concetta Gabriele, Clida and Giuseppe Di Giovanni, along with many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Corsini, Dr. Castelluzzo, Rita Gaudreau (LHIN), and the PSW caregivers for their many years of support. The family also extends their gratitude to Dr. Muralitharan and the health care team on F5 Juravinski Hospital for their exceptional and compassionate care. Visitation to pay final respects will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Friscolanti Funeral Home (43 Barton St. E, Hamilton ON). In accordance with provincial regulations, all visitors are asked to please wear a face mask. A Private funeral mass will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena (Our Lady of Lourdes site). If desired, donations to Juravinski Hospital in lieu of flowers is appreciated. "His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! Come and share in your master's happiness.' "