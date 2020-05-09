Peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in her 64th year, Ivalo went home to be with her Lord. Devoted wife and best friend of Paul. Cherished mother of Matthew (Amanda), Stephan "Steve" (Amanda) and Sarah (Johnathan). Proud grandma of Jake, Gavin, Lorelai, Lucille and Bradyn. Loving daughter of Velma and the late Albert Burkholder. Adored sister of Mark (Cindy), the late Paul and Ruth. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many close friends. For over 30 years Ivy built lasting friendships with her customers and others, often helping them through trying times. Ivy will be greatly missed. A special heartfelt thanks to all the staff at St Joseph's Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and the JCC. Unending gratitude to nurse Linda for all her wonderful care and support. Private Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Ivy's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.