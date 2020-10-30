Passed away suddenly at the age of 77. Husband of Mirella Batagelj (nee Ottogalli) for 53 years. Cherished father of Mirko (Rosa) and Tanya (Terrence). Very loving grandfather to Kiana, Bianka, Niko and Remy. He will be missed by his siblings Branko (Vanka), Nadia (George) and predeceased by Fredo (Mirica), Karmela and Uberto(Ottogalli); Proud son of Franc Batagelj and Angela Batagelj (nee Markic). Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews in both Canada and Slovenia. Ivan was an avid athlete who competed in bicycle racing, track and field, marathon running, skiing, and two favourites soccer and European handball. Ivan was always willing to share his passion for the love of sports with anyone and everyone. He worked at Bullmoose Tube (formally Barton Tubes) as a company driver and later as an owner operator of IB Transport Inc. totalling over 45 years. He cherished his time at work deeply and all the people he met along the way. Ivan's family was his first passion and soccer was a close second, being a long time member of the Dundas United Youth Soccer Club. His greatest enjoyment was watching his grandchildren play sports, traveling far and wide to attend their sporting events. "Coach" Ivan would want to say thank you and farewell to the local soccer and athletic community and all the kids he coached along the way. He will truly be missed by his family and the entire community. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, SWACKHAMER CHAPEL, 195 King Street West, Dundas, on Sunday November 1, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Private family service will take place. Please visit Mr. Batagelj's page on www.marlattfhdundas.com
to live stream the service at 11am on Monday, November 2nd.