In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather. It's been 10 years since our hearts were broken by sadness. So much time has passed, yet sometimes it feels like only yesterday you were here with us. Much has changed over the years but we believe you know since we feel you near us. Not a day goes by that we do not think of you and wish you were here. You are always in ours hearts and memories. Love, your wife Ljubica, children Kathy, John and Carol with families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020