Ivan passed peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 83 years. Ivan came to Canada in 1957 from Croatia. He retired from Stelco after 34 years. He was involved with the Hamilton Croatian Soccer Club. He founded the Hamilton Croatian Bowling League and the Ferris Park Bocce Club. Also, he was a member of the United Croats of Canada, Cardinal Stepinac Branch. Ivan was married to his wonderful wife Anne for almost 60 years. He will be missed by his children Sandy and Gerry (Robichaud), Gary, Darlene and Ed (Loo). His greatest love and joy were spending time with his grandchildren David and Hanna. He attended with much pride David's sports and school events and also shared a special bond with Hanna watching her play, dance and draw. Due to government regulations, a private family service will be held, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. If desired, in his memory, donations to Holy Cross Croatian Church would be greatly appreciated. During this pandemic, please be sure to reach out to your loved ones. Online condolences can be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.