Ivan HONCHARENKO

Passed away peacefully at Pine Villa Nursing Home, Stoney Creek, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in his 80th year. Loving father of Mike (Amanda), Roman (Krista) and Elaina Bahm (Brian). Cherished grandfather of Blake, Myles, Corrina, Sarah and Emily. Much loved brother of Lida Rich, and Paul (Lise). Predeceased by his parents John and Pauline, and by his brothers Walter and Peter. He will be dearly missed by many friends and extended family. Ivan was a dedicated employee of Dofasco for over 30 years. The family wishes to send thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Pine Villa Nursing Home for their care and compassion over the years. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place with a private family service at a later date. If desired, donations made to the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.