Ivan slipped away peacefully on May 6, 2020 in his 90th year. He was happily married to Ana for over 65 years. Dad will be forever loved and missed by daughters Mary and her husband Gary and Liz. Dedek leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Amanda (Chuck) and Matthew (Elissa) and great-grandchildren Kevin, Chase, Vivienne and Mason. Ivan and Ana immigrated to Canada from Slovenia over 63 years ago. They set up their home in Hamilton and were one of the proud founding members of St. Gregory The Great Slovenian Catholic Church. Ivan spent over 30 years with Dofasco and in retirement he and Ana enjoyed travelling, their cottage in Bala, gardening and making his beloved vino. Ivan was blessed to have many loving cousins and life long friends, spending time with family brought him his greatest joy. Spending time with family brought him his greatest joy. Private family services have been held at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home. A celebration of Ivan's life will be held when it is safe to do so. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.