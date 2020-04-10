Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan MAHOVLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan MAHOVLICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan MAHOVLICH Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ivan on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in his 79th year after a lengthy illness not covid. Ivan was born in Tup?ina, Žumberak, Croatia. Beloved husband of the late Pavica who he lost in February of this year. Loving father of John (Andreja). Cherished Deda of Julian and Marin. Predeceased by his father, Ivan, his mother Barbara Mahovlich (Duralija), his brother Drago who passed away at 19 years of age. He will be sadly missed by his brother in law Marijan (Ana) Marok and his niece Irene MacDonald (nee Marok) her husband Mike and her daughters Madeleine and Evelyn, brother in law Franjo (the late Tea) Marok, sister in law Marica (the late Drago) Jankovi?, the late Perica (the late Branka) Marok, the late Josip "Pepi" (the late An?elka) Marok and their families. He will also be sadly missed by Andrija and Ljubica Ra?ki and family, cousins along with many friends and relatives in Canada and Croatia. Ivan and Pavica were married for 56 years and were always together. They got married in Croatia and soon came to Canada to Kirkland Lake, Ontario. They then settled in Hamilton where Ivan worked as a Crane Operator at Stelco Steel until he retired. He loved his family very much and would do anything for them especially his 2 grandsons. We will truly miss you Deda, Tata. Po?ivaj u miru. Due to current Health Regulations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -