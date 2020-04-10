|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ivan on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in his 79th year after a lengthy illness not covid. Ivan was born in Tup?ina, Žumberak, Croatia. Beloved husband of the late Pavica who he lost in February of this year. Loving father of John (Andreja). Cherished Deda of Julian and Marin. Predeceased by his father, Ivan, his mother Barbara Mahovlich (Duralija), his brother Drago who passed away at 19 years of age. He will be sadly missed by his brother in law Marijan (Ana) Marok and his niece Irene MacDonald (nee Marok) her husband Mike and her daughters Madeleine and Evelyn, brother in law Franjo (the late Tea) Marok, sister in law Marica (the late Drago) Jankovi?, the late Perica (the late Branka) Marok, the late Josip "Pepi" (the late An?elka) Marok and their families. He will also be sadly missed by Andrija and Ljubica Ra?ki and family, cousins along with many friends and relatives in Canada and Croatia. Ivan and Pavica were married for 56 years and were always together. They got married in Croatia and soon came to Canada to Kirkland Lake, Ontario. They then settled in Hamilton where Ivan worked as a Crane Operator at Stelco Steel until he retired. He loved his family very much and would do anything for them especially his 2 grandsons. We will truly miss you Deda, Tata. Po?ivaj u miru. Due to current Health Regulations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020