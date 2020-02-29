|
With great sadness we announce the passing of Ivan in his 72nd year after suffering a lengthy illness. Dearly beloved husband of Davorka (nee Žudi?) for 41 years. Cherished father of Alex (Teresa), Michael, and Daniel (Caroline). Predeceased by his mother Milka Dolinar and grandparents Alex and Ana Matan. Dear brother of Ana (the late Zvonko) Despot and Ljubica (Rude) Novosel. Brother-in-law of the late Ivanka (Joe) Dujmovi? and Veljko (Josie) Žudi?. He will be missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends in Canada, Croatia, USA and Australia. Born in Novaki, Croatia, he came to Sudbury at age 15, eventually settling in Hamilton. He lived his life as an entrepreneur, teacher, hunter, jack-of-all-trades and, most importantly, a loving family man. Visitation on Sunday, March 1 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with vigil prayers at 7 p.m. at Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King St. East, (at Kenilworth), Hamilton. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King St. East, Hamilton. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Cemetery, Stoney Creek. Special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Wentworth Heights.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020