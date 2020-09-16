Ivan Orlic

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ivan in his 83rd year peacefully at St.Joseph's Hospital. Beloved husband of 38 years to Milka. A great man and always thinking of others first. He was well known for his passion of cooking and worked as a professional chef on a ship in Croatia for 10 years. Ivan was an employee of Stelco and retired at 31 years of service. He was a proud and dedicated member of the Istra Croatian club where he readily volunteered to help any way that he could. He will be dearly missed by his sister Maria (Anton) and brother-in-law Gaspar (predeceased sister, Tereza). Predeceased by sister Ana (Mateo), brothers Petar (Maria), Josip (Milka) and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Alojz and Ljubica Persin. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews throughout Croatia and Canada, friends and neighbors. A Mass will be held on September 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Croatian Parish, 1883 King St. E, Hamilton, ON (there will be Covid restrictions of a 100 people maximum). Following the mass there will be a private entombment for family members (20 people maximum) at Resurrection Cemetery in Ancaster.



