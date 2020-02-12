Home

Ivan Penic

In loving memory of a dear husband, tata and deda who passed away one year ago. God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. We love you always and miss you everyday, Zlata, John and Cynthia, Elizabeth and Mate and your grandchildren Mico, Zavi, Katarina and Mariana.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
