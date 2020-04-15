|
|
1920 - 2020 Having lived 100 wonderful years, Ivan Warr passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The love of his life, Margie (nee Caroline Margaret Urquhart) predeceased him. He will be sadly missed by his sons Jim (Melanie) and David (Laurel), his grandchildren Grant (Rosie) Warr, Julia (Terry) Imeson, Sarah Warr, and his great-grandson, Hunter Imeson. Ivan served in World War II with the Royal Canadian Air Force, then graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree and worked for CIL and Chipman Chemicals for many years. Special thanks to the staff at Lakeview Retirement Home, Billings Court Manor and the Senior Homecare by Angels care givers, all of whom gave him enjoyment in his later years. A private funeral service was held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, a cause important to the family, or a . Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020