Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan WARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Ross WARR


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan Ross WARR Obituary
1920 - 2020 Having lived 100 wonderful years, Ivan Warr passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The love of his life, Margie (nee Caroline Margaret Urquhart) predeceased him. He will be sadly missed by his sons Jim (Melanie) and David (Laurel), his grandchildren Grant (Rosie) Warr, Julia (Terry) Imeson, Sarah Warr, and his great-grandson, Hunter Imeson. Ivan served in World War II with the Royal Canadian Air Force, then graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree and worked for CIL and Chipman Chemicals for many years. Special thanks to the staff at Lakeview Retirement Home, Billings Court Manor and the Senior Homecare by Angels care givers, all of whom gave him enjoyment in his later years. A private funeral service was held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, a cause important to the family, or a . Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -