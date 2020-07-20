On July 17th, Heaven received a new angel. We sadly announce the peaceful passing of Ivan "John" Zver, at the age of 87. Ivan was a devoted husband and friend to Zora (nee Mihalic) for 60 years. He was a one-of-a-kind father to Anne (Zlatko) Moravac and Diane (Edward) Vilaca. Adored Deda of Leslie (Michael) Busija, Jessica (Franco) DiGiovanni, Marissa and Julianna Vilaca. Fondly remembered by his great-granddaughters Michaela, Madeline, Gabriella, Misha and Emilia. Ivan always did everything for his girls, who were the apples of his eye. Dear brother of Matilda (Ignaz) Hamer, predeceased by his parents Matija and Marija, his brothers Stefan and Martin, sisters Katarina Simen, Marija Horvat, Barbara Lozinsek and Ana Dundas. He will be especially missed by his brother-in-law Blaz (Dragica) Mihalic, and sisters-in-law Barbara Mihalic, Cveta Brahovic, Milka Galovic, and Kata Mihalic. Forever in the hearts of his many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives in Slovenia, Croatia, Germany and Canada. Ivan retired from Stelco after 40 years of service. He was a member of both the Holy Cross and St. Gregory the Great's Seniors' Clubs. Ivan enjoyed gardening and playing cards and chess, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. A special thank you to Hamilton General Hospital 7S Stroke unit for their exceptional care of Ivan, and their kindness to the family. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Public visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King St East, on Tuesday July 21st from 5pm-8pm. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, with interment at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Holy Cross Croatian Church, or St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church. Ivan loved with his whole heart and he will forever be our sunshine.