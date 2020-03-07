|
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Ivana Rita Maria Bachetti. Ivana passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 in her 86th year at the Juravinski Hospital surrounded by her family. Survived by her three daughters Italia (Ida) Durling (Dan), Dana Bachetti, and Elia Jones (Brian). A loving Nonna to precious Julianna (Mike), Victoria, Emily, Elio, Ethan and Evan and a loving Bisnonna to darling Tessa and Joey. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Lucy (Nick), John (Cindy), Claudio (Paola), Marcella (Luca). Predeceased by her loving sister Gabriella Vacca (the late Antonio). Dear sister to Fernanda Pettinelli (the late Francesco). She leaves behind many cousins, relatives, and friends near and far. A special thank you to the devoted staff at the Juravinski Hospital, especially Dr. Hillis and Dr. Shott. Also many thanks for the caring staff and Dr. Chan at Regina Gardens Nursing Home. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Avenue, Hamilton on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow at Bayview Cemetery, Crematory & Mausoleum, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Parkinsons Canada or Osteoporosis Society of Canada would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca We Love You Ma!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020