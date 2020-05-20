Peacefully and with family by her side, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ivanka on May 18, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario. Born in Delnice Croatia on October 14, 1935 to the late Ana (Pavlic) and Ivan Muvrin. Eldest sister to Mirko and Zeljko (Nada) Muvrin. Loving mother to Jim (Brenda) and Maryann Novak, doting grandmother to Jessica Brajkovic (Novak) and Michael Brajkovic,and Megan D'Andrea (Novak) and Daniel D'Andrea, great-grandmother to Olivia and Ella Brajkovic and Luca D'Andrea, aunt to Rachel, Sarah, Alexander and Maureen. During retirement, Ivanka was a volunteer at the Stoney Creek foodbank and spent time as a respite care volunteer. She was a religious woman who enjoyed church services and giving back to her community. If you knew Ivanka in any capacity, you were lucky enough to taste her delicious baking and famous sponge cake which she baked from the heart with love, kindness and good intentions. She was a devoted friend to many, loved to dance and sing harmony. Ivanka was most proud of "her girls" Jessica and Megan. We would like to thank the staff at Macassa Lodge for their compassion and consistent high quality care they provided to our mother, especially the nurses and support workers in E Wing. Due to the current covid-19 situation, final arrangements will be on hold and decided at a more appropriate time.



