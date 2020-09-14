Ivka STARESINCIC

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ivka, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Mijo. Loving mother of Carol Vlasic (John). Cherished Baba of John Vlasic and Kim Chrisler (Scott). Loved Great Baba of Hunter, Jacob, Alyssa and Ashley. Ivka will be sadly missed by her family and friends in Canada and Croatia. Special thanks to all the staff of St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre in Brantford for their compassionate care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11 am. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.