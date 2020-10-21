October 4, 1920 to October 14, 2020 Ivy passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital 10 days after celebrating her 100th Birthday at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was beautiful, kind, smart, and liked to laugh. She was predeceased by her loving husband John Lunt and her son James Lunt. She was a loving mother to Sandra Lillycrop & Lynda Chagnon (Eddie), Nana to Ken Lillycrop (Char), Jeffrey Lillycrop (Tina), Dan Chagnon (Danielle), & Shelly Datseris (John). Great-Nana to Joel, Julia, Jaden, Jena, Elias & Charley. Great-Step-Nana to Josh, Chloe, & Emma. She was a life-long, devoted fan of the Toronto Blue Jays & an avid curling fan. A 15-year member of the Nelson Women's Institute, 10-year member of the 3C's, & 5-year volunteer at the Alzheimer's Society. Ivy was a voracious reader who whipped through an average of 10 books per week - most frequent of which were cosy mysteries. She was a competitive Scrabble, and Euchre player. Her life wasn't always easy, but she never complained. She will be remembered for her generous smile & contagious laugh - she always had a smile for everyone. She was a faithful friend and a dedicated matriarch of her family. Oh, and she hated salad! Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family interment. For those who wish, donations can be made in her honour to a charity of your choice
.