1919-2020 Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in her 101st year. She is reunited with her loving husband Francis James Harris whom she missed greatly. Ivy was the youngest of six children. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Frank Bayliss (1874-1957) and Emily Jane Cox (1881-1958).She was also predeceased by her siblings, Francis Allen (1901-1983), Emily Margaret (1903-2001), Weller (1908-2000), Edward George (1910-1983), and Herbert P (1913-unknown). Ivy sang in many choirs over the years, singing was a very important part of her life. A visitation for Ivy will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E, Hamilton, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Harris family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
